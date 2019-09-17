Vehicle Hits Bear Near New Melones

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP and other emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle versus a bear.

It happened shortly after 6am on Highway 49 in Tuolumne County near the visitor entrance to New Melones in the vicinity of Studhorse Flat Road.

The California Department of Fish and Game has been requested to assist. The person in the vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries. A tow truck is responding to remove the vehicle. Be prepared for activity in the area.