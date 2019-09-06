Two Complete Road Closures In Calaveras Next Week

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Roadwork along stretches of two popular routes will create temporary closures with exceptions for residents and emergency vehicles.

Friday, Calaveras County public works officials announced the closures will run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. next Monday through Wednesday on North Railroad Flat Road between Noble and Wells Fargo Station roads, and those same hours Monday and Tuesday on Dogtown Road between Esmerelda and San Domingo roads.

The slated work on North Railroad Flat Road is paving-related under a utility encroachment permit with Volcano Telephone. The alternate routes suggested are Associated Office to Highway 26, and Highway 26 to Ridge Road through Rail Road Flat. Queries are being directed to the contractor, Armstrong & Son., Inc., at 209 223-1851.

Officials note that the Dogtown Road work activities are part of the ongoing Dogtown Road Bridge Replacement program and that Highway 49 is the detour route while the closure is in place. Anyone with questions about the project should contact Calaveras County Public works directly at 209 754-6401.