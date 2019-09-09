Calaveras To Host Public Meeting Over All-Mail Ballot With Vote Centers Plans

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County election officials in the process of implementing the Voter’s Choice voting options slated a public forum about it.

Friday, Sept. 13 is the date for the public hearing, which will begin at 10 a.m. in the Cheseborough Room of the San Andreas Library (1299 Gold Hunter Road) in San Andreas.

Tuolumne County election officials, who also chose to join more than a dozen other counties to enact the new voting process options ahead of the 2020 Elections, began gathering public feedback last month, as reported here.

Passed in 2016, the law, also known as SB 450, authorized all counties, beginning next year, to conduct any election by an all-mailed ballot with vote centers. The process was successfully established last year in five pilot counties, Sacramento, Madera, Napa, Nevada, and San Mateo.

Calaveras Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner notes that the county’s draft Election Administration Plan (EAP) released Aug. 9 outlines how it intends to facilitate an All-Mail/Vote Center election along with various changes in policy and procedure that would accompany the transition.

Consultations and informational meetings were held last month and the public comment period for the first draft of the EAP is open through next Thursday, Sept. 12.

Following next week’s public hearing in San Andreas, another public comment period will run through Sept. 27. At this point, elections officials anticipate that the adoption date for the final amended plan will be Sept. 30.

To view the draft plan, inquire about serving on the county’s Voting Accessibility or Language Accessibility advisory committees, or provide feedback, click here.