Grant For Defensible Space Inspections In Groveland

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District has received a $15,000 grant from the California Fire Foundation in collaboration with a PG&E wildfire grant program.

The district reports that the money will be used to hire temporary, part-time, defensible space inspectors. The grant funding is designed to develop fire prevention and safety education programs in communities identified as having “extreme or elevated fire risk” by the California Public Utilities Commission.

The grant funding was formally accepted at this month’s Groveland Community Services District meeting, and the district indicates it will help in getting its defensible space in order.