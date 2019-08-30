High School Football Continues Tonight

Summerville Bears take on the Maripors Grizzlies at home View Photo

Sonora, CA — It is week two for three local high school teams, and opening night for one school.

The Summerville High Bears, coming off a 30-24 loss to Mariposa, travel to Galt this evening. The Sonora High Wildcats, following a 41-7 loss to Oakdale, travel to Ripon. Bret Harte High School, following a 48-7 loss against Orestimba, travel to Delta Charter. Calaveras High will open its 2019 season tonight at home against Escalon.