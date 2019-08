Phoenix Lake Fire View Photo

Sonora, CA — Last night CAL Fire, Tuolumne County Fire and the Twain Harte Fire Department worked to quickly contain a 1/10 acre vegetation fire on Paseo de los Portales Road in the Phoenix Lake area.

The fire was reported at around 7:30pm and CAL Fire reports that aggressive initial attack prevented it from growing significantly larger. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not immediately known.