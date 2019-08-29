Visit Tuolumne County Reports Healthy Tourism This Summer

Labor Day weekend is known as the unofficial end of summer and Visit Tuolumne County is quite happy, so far, with the healthy tourism numbers this year.

Lisa Mayo, Executive Director for the Visit Tuolumne County (formally known as Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau), was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

A good summer equals healthy tourism that affects all of Tuolumne County, According to Mayo.

The lack of major wildfires, smoke from distant fires and the lack of any government shutdown (which tends to affect National Parks and Reservoirs), has had a positive effect on the number of tourists who chose to visit Tuolumne County, according to Lisa Mayo.

Although the lodging numbers have not been finalized, the initial reports indicate that tourist traffic along the Highway 120 and Highway 108 corridors have been up this year.

If there was any setback, it was the heavy snowpack from last Winter and Spring in the high country. Because of that, Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park was not able to open in time for the Memorial Day weekend. It wasn’t until just before Independence Day, that the road was finally opened.

According to Mayo, “Now that Summer is winding down, we do believe that Autumn will continue to be a great year for visitation. Tourists will continue to find great hikes throughout the Sierra, good camping, golf courses, river and lake recreational activity and plenty of great events up here to participate in.”

Visit Tuolumne County recently completed and complied with each of the standards set forth by Destinations International to receive their Destination Marketing Accreditation. This accreditation indicates that Visit Tuolumne County has satisfied the standards set forth by the professional destination marketing community.

According to Mayo, “This is extremely exciting for us as an organization and I would say it should also be exciting to our community to know that we are meeting the standards set for destinations around the world! This has been a challenging process and a lot of work for our team, but together we did it!”

The Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau office is located in downtown Sonora at 193 South Washington Street.

The website for more information is http://www.visittuolumne.com/ and the telephone number is (209) 533-4420.

