New Details On Rollover Crash On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

Jamestown, CA – The CHP is releasing further details on a rollover crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road and warning travelers to slow down.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday just south of Old O’byrnes Ferry Road on a curve, as reported here. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado reports that 36-year-old Raymond Martinez of Jamestown was driving a 1998 GMC Sierra pickup northbound and blames speed for the crash. “He was negotiating a curve in the roadway with a suggested 25 mph speed limit and lost control of the vehicle,” details Machado. “The rear of the vehicle began to slide to the left and he steered to the right and traveled off the east roadway edge.”

The pickup went down an embankment and landed on its roof. Machado cautions drivers to slow down especially on this particular curve. “It’s a really sharp curve and if you don’t pay attention to your speed, it is very easy to lose control of the vehicle. It’s especially unsafe in that area on rainy days.”

Martinez was not injured in the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.