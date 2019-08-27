Sunny
99.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Logging Jamboree This Weekend To Trigger Road Closure

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
Sierra Nevada Logging Museum

Sierra Nevada Logging Museum

Photo Icon View Photo

White Pines, CA — An event that celebrates a historic Sierra Nevada industry will require a local road closure.

According to Calaveras County Public Works officials, the nonprofit Friends of the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum is holding its Annual Logging Jamboree this Saturday near Arnold in White Pines.

Subsequently, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., traffic control signs will be in place adjacent to the museum, located next to White Pines Lake and Park.

Specifically, Dunbar Road will be closed from Forest Road to the White Pines Park Entrance. Additionally, parking will be available at Hazel Fisher School.

Officials ask motorists to please be patient and observe all traffic signs and the instructions of onsite personnel. For more event details, contact Friends of the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum at 209 795-5672.

For the latest travel and gas information, go to the homepage of myMotherLode.com and click the Traffic tab. For more events information, click the Community tab.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     