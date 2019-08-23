Update: Fire Reported Near Natural Bridges

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 11:23am: CAL Fire reports that resources are arriving on scene of the vegetation fire in the area of Parrotts Ferry Road near Natural Bridges. Spokesperson Lindy Shoff says the fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres with a “moderate rate of spread.”

Original story posted at 11:10am: Calaveras County, CA — Officials are responding to a vegetation fire reported on Parrotts Ferry Road near the area of Natural Bridges.

All aircraft from Columbia has been dispatched along with numerous ground resources. Early reports that it is about an acre in size. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.