Yosemite National Park Waives Entrance Fee This Sunday

The National Park Service will allow visitors free entry into every National Park including Yosemite this Sunday, August 25th.

Yosemite National Park Ranger and Spokesperson Scott Gediman was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The one-day-only fee waiver will apply to all 391 national parks across the country.

According to Gediman, most of the visitors will choose to just visit Yosemite Valley.

With the entrance fee waived, Gediman suggested a few places outside of the valley, that visitors might enjoy seeing while in the park.

Before the main west entrance on Highway 120, turn left to see the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. It is one of the least visited attractions in the park and has breathtaking views of waterfalls and has numerous easy level hiking trails. Gediman encourages taking water as it is hot in that area and you can not swim in the reservoir.

On the south side of the Park, Gediman encourages a drive up to the end of Glacier Point Road. You can literally drive right up to a breathtaking view of Yosemite Valley, numerous waterfalls and Half Dome.

Along Highway 120, Gediman says to stop at Olmsted Point for a view of the back of Half Dome and a direct view into Tenaya Lake and the high country.

Shortly after Olmstead Point, stop at Tenaya Lake for a quick walk or even a quick swim.

Moving along Hwy 120, in the heart of Tuolumne Meadows is Lembert Dome. There is a short but fairly easy uphill hike to the top of the dome and the view encompasses the entire Meadows.

Although it is the last part of August, there was such a great snow pack in the Sierra Nevada last Winter, that most of the water falls are still flowing fairly well. Additionally, there is not a lot of smoke affecting the air, either from distant or nearby fires.

Every road is open.

