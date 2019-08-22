Alleged Drug Peddler Busted While Dozing At A Gas Pump

Christian Klein TCSO Booking Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A welfare check on a man passed out at a gas pump revealed what appeared to be a mobile drug den.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson recounts that deputies responding Wednesday morning to the 76 Station on Highway 108 in Jamestown, found 27-year-old Christian Klein was inside an idling vehicle. She adds he was observed to be sweating profusely and that there was drug paraphernalia within view.

A subsequent search of Klein and his Toyota Avalon also turned up nearly ten grams of heroin, methamphetamine, scales, numerous plastic baggies and other evidence of drug sales.

He was arrested and booked with no bail into the Tuolumne County Jail for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.