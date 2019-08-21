Criminal Threats Arrestee Allegedly Had Pattern Of Abuse

Philip Carpenter TCSO Booking Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A local man was jailed for threatening to torch a house with his alleged victim inside.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson says 53-year-old Philip Carpenter of Sonora was arrested in the 12900 block of Tinnin Road late Monday morning.

Deputies arriving in response to a disturbance at the residence heard that Carpenter, who has lived at the home with his mother for the past seven years, had established a pattern of yelling and belittling his 77-year-old alleged victim. According to Benson, the suspect threatened to kill the victim and himself and said he would light the house on fire with the victim inside.

Carpenter was transported to Tuolumne County jail, charged with threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, stealing from a dependent adult and assigned a $25,000 bail.