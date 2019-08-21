Sunny
77.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Detour For Travelers In Twain Harte

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road Work Ahead

Road Work Ahead

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Road work will force a road closure and some motorists to take an alternative route in Twain Harte tomorrow.

Tuolumne County Road Crews will be doing repairs on Joaquin Gully Road from the intersection of Meadow Lane to Fuller Road. That section will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, August 22. Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County roads officials relay that detour signs will be in place and motorists should use alternate routes. They ask that drivers slow down and use caution where personnel and equipment are working in the cone zones.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     