Detour For Travelers In Twain Harte

Road Work Ahead View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Road work will force a road closure and some motorists to take an alternative route in Twain Harte tomorrow.

Tuolumne County Road Crews will be doing repairs on Joaquin Gully Road from the intersection of Meadow Lane to Fuller Road. That section will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, August 22. Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County roads officials relay that detour signs will be in place and motorists should use alternate routes. They ask that drivers slow down and use caution where personnel and equipment are working in the cone zones.