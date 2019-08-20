Tuolumne County Supervisors To Address Budget Shortfall

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today is when the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will make recommendations and discuss related layoff notices in order to close a $4.2-million budget shortfall.

No details have been released ahead of the meeting regarding the staff’s specific recommendations to the board. The supervisors have been discussing the budget over recent weeks as the county looks to restructure government. CAO Tracie Riggs discussed the budget on this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views, and you can click here to find the archived show. The budget discussion will begin shortly after today’s meeting convenes at 9am in the board meeting room.

There will also be discussion at today’s meeting about plans to repair storm damage on Italian Bar Road and to declare this month as Child Support Awareness Month.