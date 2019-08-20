Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne County Supervisors To Address Budget Shortfall

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today is when the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will make recommendations and discuss related layoff notices in order to close a $4.2-million budget shortfall.

No details have been released ahead of the meeting regarding the staff’s specific recommendations to the board. The supervisors have been discussing the budget over recent weeks as the county looks to restructure government. CAO Tracie Riggs discussed the budget on this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views, and you can click here to find the archived show. The budget discussion will begin shortly after today’s meeting convenes at 9am in the board meeting room.

There will also be discussion at today’s meeting about plans to repair storm damage on Italian Bar Road and to declare this month as Child Support Awareness Month.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     