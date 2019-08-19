Culvert Replacement To Slow West Point Traffic

West Point Road Closure Map Aug 20 2019 View Photo

West Point, Ca — A section of a Mother Lode Main Street will temporarily close for repairs.

According to Calaveras County public works officials, a culvert replacement in West Point will require a temporary road closure for a good part of the business day on Tuesday.

They advise the driving public there will be a hard road closure in place on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the intersections of Main Street with Matson and Smith lanes. To view a map of the closure area, click into the image box.