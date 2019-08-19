Calaveras, Tuolumne Transits Give Columbia College Students A Free Ride

Calaveras Connect Route Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — With Columbia College’s fall semester about to begin, local transit officials are sharing updated details for students on how they can ride for free.

Calaveras Connect has begun offering Columbia College students fare-free rides on all regular routes. Students just need to show their current college ID as they board. The service provides direct service from Valley Springs through San Andreas and Angels Camp to Columbia College. This core route, also known as the Red Line, makes nine trips every weekday from Valley Springs to Columbia. Riders using other Calaveras Connect routes can transfer to the Red Line at transit hubs in San Andreas and Angels Camp.

Calaveras Connect Executive Director explains that the program is jointly funded by Calaveras Connect using grant funding from Caltrans, Columbia College, and associated organizations including the Columbia College Foundation and Associated Students of Columbia College.

She shares, “We have riders from Valley Springs, Arnold, Copperopolis, and even from Jackson that ride our buses to the college. It saves them the cost of driving and of parking fees at the college while giving them time to relax or study on the way to class.” She adds hopes are that the program will encourage more students to make use of the bus services.

According to Tuolumne County Transit Executive Director Darin Grossi, his agency began offering a similar program last year to Columbia College students. Again, this year students can ride the fixed route system for free by showing a valid ID. However, the offer excludes premium transit services to Dodge Ridge, Yosemite, and Pinecrest.

In addition to this perk, students graduating from Bret Harte and Tuolumne County high schools are also able to attend their first year at Columbia College tuition-free if they enroll fulltime. Fall classes begin Aug. 26.