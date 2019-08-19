75-Percent Containment On Gaines Fire

Gaines Fire buring in the Bear Valley area of Mariposa County View Photos

Mariposa County, CA — CAL Fire reports that the 1,300 acre Gaines Fire in Mariposa County is up to 75-percent containment.

The fire ignited during the one o’clock hour on Friday afternoon along Mount Gaines Road near Bear Valley Road. It resulted in heavy drift smoke in the region at times over the weekend. There are some evacuation advisories remaining in that area, in the vicinity of Pendola Garden Road and Bear Valley, but nothing mandatory. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Ground crews will remain on scene throughout this week working to fully contain the blaze.