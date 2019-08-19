Update: Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 108

Update at 7:40am: Traffic is again moving on Highway 108 following a temporary closure due to the three-vehicle crash reported earlier. The air ambulance has successfully transported the injured patient out of the area.

Original story posted at 6:50am: Tuolumne County, CA — Be prepared for emergency responders on Highway 108 near Stone Corral in Tuolumne County.

The area is east of O’Byrnes Ferry Road. The CHP reports that a helicopter is responding to assist a patient, so Highway 108 is being temporarily closed. You can expect a traffic delay on Highway 108.