Update: Columbia Air Responding To Fire In Valley Springs Area

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Update at 11 am: CAL Fire reports that luckily the homeowners in the 7300 block of Ricks Court near South Burson Road were able to use a hose to put the flames out before crews arrived. No one was injured. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 10:40 pm: Valley Springs, CA — Columbia aircraft along with ground resources are responding to a report of a vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports it is in the Valley Springs area in the 7300 block of Ricks Drive near South Burson Road. No further details are available at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

7300 block of Ricks Drive, Valley Springs

7300 block of Ricks Drive, Valley Springs 38.128265, -120.915263 (Directions)

 

