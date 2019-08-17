Update: Structure Fire In Sonora

Update at 8:15 am: CAL Fire reports that crews have extinguished a house fire in Sonora.

The flames broke out around 7:45 a.m. in a two-story house located in the 20500 block of Shaws Flat Road near Saratoga Road. The fire did not spread to any nearby vegetation, according to CAL Fire. There is no word as to whether anyone was in the home when it ignited. What sparked the blaze is under investigation. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 7:50 am: Sonora, CA — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Sonora. It is located on the 20500 block of Shaws Flat Road near Saratoga Road. CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived at the two-story home, smoke was billowing out of it. We will bring you further details as soon as they come into the newsroom.