Copperopolis power outage

Copperopolis, CA — PG&E is reporting that 132 customers are without power in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The outage stretches along Highway from and includes Horseshoe Lane, Chuckwagon Road and Stagecoach Lane. The utility reports that a crew has been assigned to assess the situation. A 6:45 p.m. estimated repair time has been posted.