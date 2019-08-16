Sunny
Assault Suspect Allegedly Fired Gun, Held Barrel To Victim’s Head

By Tori James
San Andreas, CA – A local man is in jail with a $300,000 bail following a domestic attack.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, on Thursday afternoon, arriving deputies responding to an assistance call encountered the frightened victim outside a residence on Skull Flat Road in West Point.

The victim told deputies that the suspect, 33-year-old Christopher David Schuermann of West Point, would not allow her to leave and became angry, making accusations, and fired a handgun into the air inside the residence. Stark adds that Schuermann allegedly placed the barrel against the victim’s head, pulled her hair, choked and punched her in the head with a closed fist.

Although other charges may be pending, Stark says the suspect was booked for assault with a firearm on a person and domestic battery.

