Fire Quickly Extinguished Near Burson

By Tori James
CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base

San Andreas, CA — Columbia aircraft were among the units responding to a vegetation fire in western Calaveras County.

The call went out just before noon, describing the incident as in the area of Pettinger and Raindance roads, which is close to Highway 12 and between Southworth and Messing roads.

CAL Fire reports that the fire was a 10 ft. by 10 ft. grass spot and it was extinguished by locals before the firefighters arrived on scene.

Pettinger and Raindance roads, Burson

Pettinger and Raindance roads, Burson

