Crash Into Powerlines Closes Highway 49 In Angels Camp

By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Angels Camp, CA — There is a crash involving a big rig truck hitting power lines along Highway 49 near Copello Road in Angels Camp.

Highway 49 is blocked in that area, near the northwestern edge of the city, and Caltrans has been requested because it is anticipated to be an extended highway closure. You will want to avoid the area. The CHP reports that thankfully no injuries have been reported.

4,170 customers are without electricity due to the incident. PG&E is hoping to have everyone restored at around 2:15pm.

Highway 49 near Copello Drive

Highway 49 near Copello Drive 38.087165, -120.570037 (Directions)

