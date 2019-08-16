Sunny
Riggs Will Detail Latest On Tuolumne County Budget

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — On Tuesday the Board of Supervisors will give staff direction on ways to close an estimated $4.2-million budget shortfall, and CAO Tracie Riggs will speak about it on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Last week the county held a two-day workshop in which department heads detailed how potential cuts would impact services. Riggs will speak about what has led to the budget shortfall, and how a new strategy is being used this year. She will also explain what the county is required to include in a budget as opposed to more discretionary funds.

In addition, she will speak about some new developments in relation to concerns about the increasing number of residents losing fire insurance, and some new discussions with the State Insurance Commissioner’s office.

