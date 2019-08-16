California Lawmakers Vote To Repeal Posse Comitatus Act

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Referring to it as an outdated “Wild West” law, state lawmakers sent a bill to Governor Gavin Newsom that would eliminate the Posse Comitatus Act.

The law, in effect since 1872, requires citizens to help law enforcement officers upon demand. Failing to do so could result in a fine and misdemeanor.

The Associated Press reports that supporters of the repeal argued on the legislative floor that the law belongs in a history book, and not the law books, since California now has many professionals to catch criminals.

The repeal was passed in both the Senate and Assembly.