Update: Power Back On For Most Near Groveland

Groveland Area Power Outage View Photo

Update at 8:10am: PG&E reports that all but two customers impacted near Groveland have been restored. Earlier this morning there were 1,480 customers without power. The cause of the outage has not been released.

Original story posted at 7:45am: Sonora, CA — PG&E is investigating the cause of a power outage that has left 1,480 customers without electricity in the Groveland area.

PG&E indicates that it is impacting a wide stretch of Ferretti Road, and its side streets, including the Pine Mountain Lake Airport, and many homes nearby. The outage started early this morning and the company is hoping to have most customers restored within the next hour.