Sunny
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Power Back On For Most Near Groveland

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Groveland Area Power Outage

Groveland Area Power Outage

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 8:10am: PG&E reports that all but two customers impacted near Groveland have been restored. Earlier this morning there were 1,480 customers without power. The cause of the outage has not been released.

Original story posted at 7:45am: Sonora, CA — PG&E is investigating the cause of a power outage that has left 1,480 customers without electricity in the Groveland area.

PG&E indicates that it is impacting a wide stretch of Ferretti Road, and its side streets, including the Pine Mountain Lake Airport, and many homes nearby. The outage started early this morning and the company is hoping to have most customers restored within the next hour.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     