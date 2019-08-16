Sonora Wildcat Kickoff Dinner This Saturday Night

Sonora High School starts next week and the fourth annual Wildcat Kickoff Dinner will take place tomorrow night.

Zack Abernathy, a Sonora High School Foundation Hall of Fame Inductee, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The purpose of the fundraising dinner is to distribute the proceeds to each of the sports teams at Sonora High School.

“For the longest time, members from each of the individual sports teams would knock on the doors of businesses looking for donations and/or sponsorship,” said Abernathy. “This allows us to have a giant fundraiser that will help cover every team in one shot.”

Abernathy attended Sonora High School from 1992 through 1996, where he played football, wrestled and was on the baseball team.

Today, he works at Sonora High as a math teacher and is the School’s Activities Director.

This Saturday night (August 17th) the dinner will take place at the Canepa house, located on Meadow Lark Lane in Sonora. Social Hour starts at 5:30 pm. dinner will be served at 6:30. An auction will take place shortly after. The music group Harvest Gold will have people dancing until 11 PM.

Tickets can be picked up today at the Sonora High School main office. Directions to the event will be included with the tickets.

For more information, call Abernathy at 209-728-7696.

