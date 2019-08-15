Medical Call Ends In Drug Bust

Jamestown, CA — A concerned passerby noticed a man slumped behind the wheel and alerted emergency responders to the possible medical emergency that ended up with the patient being handcuffed.

Emergency personnel was already on the scene Wednesday morning at Tom’s Sierra Gas Station, located at 18372 Highway 108 in Jamestown, when Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to assist. The first responders reported that they had found 54-year-old Derrick Delhart of Jamestown asleep in his Honda Civic.

During questioning by deputies, a records check was run on Delhart that revealed he had two drug-related warrants for his arrest. That led to a search of his car that uncovered over 16 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and some cash. The exact amount was not given.

Delhart was arrested for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, committing a felony while out on bail, and drug possession along with a vehicle code violation warrant.