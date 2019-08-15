Update: Fire Reported In Columbia

Fire in Columbia View Photo

Update at 1:25 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that fire retardant has been put completely around the flames of the two acre Slate Fire burning in some grass along the 10300 block of Slate Rim Road off Bennett Road near Columbia Airport.

Update at 1:10 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews have been able to put retardant on two-sides of the flames, but have not yet stopped the forward rate of spread and the now title “Slate Fire.” However, she adds that no structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Update at 12:50 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the blaze is two acres in size burning in some grass along the 10300 block of Slate Rim Road off Bennett Road near Columbia Airport. There is no word on the fire’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time.

Original Post at 12:40 p.m.: Columbia, CA — Fire resources and Columbia Aircraft are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire relays that it is in the 10300 block of Slate Rim Road off Bennett Road near Columbia Airport. There are currently no further details on the blaze. We will bring you further details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

