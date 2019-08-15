Calaveras Fair Seeks Slogan

Calaveras Fair Logos View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Fair board of directors is reaching out to the public to find a slogan for the 2020 event, which will run May 14-17.

The theme can be centered around Calaveras County history, country living, Mark Twain, rodeo, recreation, agricultural commodities or any other creative ideas that represent the area.

Past slogans have included, “Going Frog Wild,” “Be A Kid Again,” “Heard It Through The Grapevine” and “Egg-spect The Best.”

The person who submits the top slogan will win a VIP package to the event. Entries are due by September 9. After a slogan is picked, there will be an art contest that follows.

Slogan suggestions can be mailed to PO Box 489, Angels Camp CA 95222 or emailed to laurie@frogtown.org.