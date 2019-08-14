Update: Fire Reported Near Turlock Lake

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 4:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the Lake Fire has been contained at two acres. The flames ignited in some grass along Lake Road, just east of the Tuolumne River Campgrounds, off Highway 132, by Turlock Lake in Stanislaus County. Kilgore relays that all aircraft have been called off the scene and ground crews will be mopping up for the next hour. She adds that what sparked the fire is under investigation.

Update at 4:05 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed the blaze the “Lake Fire” it is two acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. The flames broke out in some grass along Lake Road, just east of the Tuolumne River Campgrounds, off Highway 132, by Turlock Lake in Stanislaus County. CAL Fire reports that crews are getting a handle on the blaze and Columbia aircraft have been released from the scene.

Original post at 3:45 p.m.: Stanislaus County, CA — Ground and Columbia aircraft are heading to a reported vegetation fire by Turlock Lake in Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports it is along Lake Road just east of the Tuolumne River Campgrounds. This is between Waterford and La Grange and off of Highway 132. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays this area may be part of the “Mutual Threat Zone” requiring the Tuolumne-Calavera Unit to respond. There are no further details at this time but we will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

