Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Oakdale, CA – Want to hear what issues the Mother Lode’s newest State Senator has been addressing, then head to Oakdale tomorrow night.

Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas will be holding a town hall and taking questions from constituents on Thursday, August 15 at the Gene Bianchi Community Center located at 110 S 2nd Avenue in Oakdale. The Senator will take the mic at 6 PM. Borgeas gave a preview of some of the work he has been doing.

“I’ve been spending much of my first year in the Senate strengthening partnerships at all levels of government, focusing on district-related issues, and listening to people in our community about what’s important to them. I look forward to joining my colleagues and having meaningful conversations with folks in our community,” said Senator Borgeas.

The town hall is hosted by former Mother Lode State Assemblymember and current Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen. Also speaking are Assembly Member Heath Flora, Oakdale Mayor J.R. McCarty, and Oakdale Irrigation District Board President Tom Orvis.