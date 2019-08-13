Excessive Heat Warning Issued For The Mother Lode

Triple digit heat is expected in both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley through Friday.

Strong, high pressure will bring unseasonably hot temperatures to the region this week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Wednesday until 10 PM Friday.

Valley highs are forecast to reach the 100 to 110 degree range, with some locations potentially breaking daily records.

The hottest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, when much of the Central Valley is expected to see highs of around 105 to 110 degrees.

Overnight lows will be mild, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday nights, ranging from the mid sixties to mid seventies with little or no relief from the Delta Breeze.

High temperatures through the remainder of this week are forecast to range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Mother Lode.

An Excessive Heat Warning has also been issued for the Mother Lode for Thursday from 11 AM until 10 PM.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.

The heat is forecast to moderate over the weekend as high pressure weakens.

Anyone with outdoor activities this week should be aware of the potential for hotter weather and plan accordingly.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures will occur and create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.