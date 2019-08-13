Triple Digit Heat Returns

Triple digit heat is expected in both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley through Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, strong high pressure will bring another episode of heat to inland areas of northern California through Friday.

High temperatures through the remainder of this week are forecast to range from 100 to 110 degrees across the Central Valley and the surrounding foothills.

The hottest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, when much of the Central Valley is expected to see highs of around one-hundred five to one-hundred-ten degrees.

Overnight lows there will be mild, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday nights, ranging from the mid sixties to mid seventies with little or no relief from the Delta Breeze.

The heat is forecast to moderate over the weekend as high pressure weakens.

Anyone with outdoor activities this week should be aware of the potential for hotter weather and plan accordingly.