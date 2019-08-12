Sunny
Update: Fire Reported Near RV Resort Off Old Highway 120

By Tori James
Update at 5:38pm: Forward rate of progress has been stopped on a fire that sparked across from Yosemite Pines RV Campground.

CAL Fire officials say air resources have been called off. There is no updated size estimate, which was last reported as a 50 by 50-foot spot fire with a slow rate of spread.

Original Post at 5:27pm: Groveland, CA — Columbia air and area ground resources are headed to a reported fire across from Yosemite Pines RV Campground off Old Highway 120.

According to CAL Fire officials, the fire was called in about 5:10 pm and arriving resources estimated it as a 50 by 50-foot spot with a slow rate of spread. They add that there is no current threat to structures.

We will provide more details as they become available.

Near Old Hwy 120 across from Yosemite Pines RV Campground

