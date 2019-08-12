Update: Fire Reported Near RV Resort Off Old Highway 120

Update at 5:38pm: Forward rate of progress has been stopped on a fire that sparked across from Yosemite Pines RV Campground.

CAL Fire officials say air resources have been called off. There is no updated size estimate, which was last reported as a 50 by 50-foot spot fire with a slow rate of spread.

Original Post at 5:27pm: Groveland, CA — Columbia air and area ground resources are headed to a reported fire across from Yosemite Pines RV Campground off Old Highway 120.

According to CAL Fire officials, the fire was called in about 5:10 pm and arriving resources estimated it as a 50 by 50-foot spot with a slow rate of spread. They add that there is no current threat to structures.

We will provide more details as they become available.

