Two Pairs Busted For Drugs, Sales

Sonora, CA – Four locals face fresh drug charges stemming from two separate incidents.

Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials say deputies recently responded to a Twain Harte convenience store for a report of a man appearing to be under the influence of drugs. Once there, they conducted a record check on a Gray GMC pickup parked at the business, which came up as registered to 36-year-old Chase Dicey, a local resident. He was located inside the store with his passenger, 30-year-old Starley Bunch of Sonora.

It turned out that the pair had a total of seven outstanding warrants between them. A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and nearly five grams of meth.

Dicey and Bunch, who respectively had four and three warrants out, were booked into the jail on those as well as fresh charges of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale. They were assigned $70,000 bonds.

Officials also report that the high-risk supervision team busted another pair while conducting a recent probation compliance check at a home on Ninth Avenue in Jamestown.

During a search of the home, the team located digital scales, drug packaging, drug paraphernalia and nearly seven grams of methamphetamine. The residents, 18-year-old Colden Milner, and 27-year-old Marilyn Martino were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.

Milner and Martino were booked on charges of operating or maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia. Milner additionally faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale. Their bails were respectively set at $15,000 and $10,000.