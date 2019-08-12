Sunny
Update: Columbia Air, Ground Units Called To Fire At Reservoir West Of Calaveras

By Tori James
CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Update at 1:48pm: CAL Fire officials say a fire that ignited in grass by a reservoir north of Oakdale has been contained.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the blaze, which sparked in the 7,000 block of Eastman road on the north side of Woodward Reservoir was quickly brought under control and contained within a 30-foot by 30-foot spot. A ground crew is mopping up.

Original Post at 1:42pm: San Andreas, CA — Just after 1:15 p.m., air and ground resources were summoned to a reported vegetation fire on the north side of Woodward Reservoir.

According to CAL Fire officials, the Stanislaus County-based incident north of Oakdale is located in the 7,000 block of Eastman Road, which runs along the north side of the lake; more specifically described as between 26 and 28 Mile roads.

We will provide more details as they come into the news center.

7000-block of Eastman Road at Woodward Reservoir

7000-block of Eastman Road at Woodward Reservoir 37.866797, -120.874001

 

 

