Paving Work Creating Traffic Waits In East Sonora Neighborhoods

By Tori James
Sonora, CA – Residents and motorists who travel to and through parts of East Sonora should anticipate traffic delays this week.

According to Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials, Njirich & Sons, Inc. of Sonora will be working on contracted paving projects in the Upper Crystal Falls, Phoenix Lake, and Scenic View areas. Work times are daily from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Drivers should use extra caution and anticipate wait times of up to ten minutes.

The work is part of an overall paving and repair project scope that will affect various roads throughout the county through at least part of October.

