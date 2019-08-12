Tuolumne County Supervisors Postpone Budget Discussion

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors had initially planned to give staff direction Tuesday on ways to reduce the budget deficit, but that issue has been tentatively postponed until the meeting on August 20.

We reported earlier that last Wednesday and Thursday the supervisors held a two day budget study session in which department heads spoke about the importance of various services and the impacts of any potential cuts. No direction was given from the board to the staff during the two day session, so the board scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday (tomorrow) to further discuss the topic. However, the board will now have an extra week to go over the information, as the budget discussion has been pulled from tomorrow’s special session, and it is now tentatively planned for the regular board meeting on August 20.

However, the special meeting will still take place, but the lone agenda item will be a closed session for labor negotiations between all bargaining units.

The special meeting gets underway at 9am in the supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street.