Fire Stopped Near Don Pedro

By B.J. Hansen
Don Pedro, CA — Air and ground resources quickly stopped the forward rate of spread on a vegetation fire in the Don Pedro area the evening.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze late in six o’clock hour in the vicinity of Merced Falls Road. No structures were damaged and the forward rate of spread was stopped at a couple of acres. The cause of the fire is unknown. Mop-up operations will continue into the evening.

