Butte Fire Road Recovery Project Workshop

Butte Fire Recovery Debris Removal View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA — The Calaveras County Department of Public Works wants community members’ feedback regarding a plan to spend millions from the Butte Fire PG&E economic damages settlement monies on road repairs.

In April, county supervisors’ approved using $13.45 million of the $24.5 million settlement funds for repair and restoration of roads impacted by the fire, as reported here. The public works department has developed a road restoration plan targeting these key roadways Mountain Ranch, Railroad Flat, Sheep Ranch, Jesus Maria and Whiskey Slide roads, among others. It also includes details on needed labor, materials, supplies, and equipment, engineering along with inspection support and construction costs.

A majority of work will be completed by late 2022, but since the work is slated to begin later this year, public works officials want to share the plan to get the public’s opinions on it. They encourage all to attend the workshop on Thursday, August 15th at the Mountain Ranch Community Club, located at 8049 Washington Street in Mountain Ranch. It runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and during that time, staff will outline the project and on hand for question will be Director Joshua Pack and District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi.