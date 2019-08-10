Power Outage In Calaveras County

Power outage in Angles Camp View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Some Angels Camp residents remain in the dark this morning after a power outage.

PG&E reports that 39 customers along Pool Station Road, off of Highway 4, lost their power late last night. Other areas impacted are along Oak Valley and Bailingquick roads and Robin, Lobo and Acorn Lanes. The utility has not determine a cause as of yet, but reports a crews is working on repairs.

The company gives a restoration time of noon. The customers have already been without electricity for over ten hours.