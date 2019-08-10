Sunny
74.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Road Detour In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road closed sign

Road closed sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – It may take a little longer for some commuters that use Dogtown Road to get to their destination in the San Andreas and Angels Camp areas.

Motorists may want to leave extra time for travel next week as they will be forced to take a detour around a section of Dogtown Road that will be closed due to bridge work the beginning of next week. Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, the roadway will be shut down near the bridge over Indian Creek, between San Domingo and Esmeralda roads.

Crews will be conducting geotechnical borings for a future bridge replacement project from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days, according to Calaveras County Department of Public Works officials. Motorists will be rerouted along Dogtown Road to Highway 49 to Fourth Crossing and back onto Dogtown Road. There could short delays.

Travelers are asked to obey all detour signage and use caution when driving near personnel and equipment. All inquiries regarding the work and road closures should be directed to road officials at (209) 754-6401.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     