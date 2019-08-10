Road Detour In Calaveras County

Road closed sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – It may take a little longer for some commuters that use Dogtown Road to get to their destination in the San Andreas and Angels Camp areas.

Motorists may want to leave extra time for travel next week as they will be forced to take a detour around a section of Dogtown Road that will be closed due to bridge work the beginning of next week. Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, the roadway will be shut down near the bridge over Indian Creek, between San Domingo and Esmeralda roads.

Crews will be conducting geotechnical borings for a future bridge replacement project from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days, according to Calaveras County Department of Public Works officials. Motorists will be rerouted along Dogtown Road to Highway 49 to Fourth Crossing and back onto Dogtown Road. There could short delays.

Travelers are asked to obey all detour signage and use caution when driving near personnel and equipment. All inquiries regarding the work and road closures should be directed to road officials at (209) 754-6401.