Sunny
83.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Pileup on HWY 120/New Priest Grade

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 5:30 p.m.: Highway 120/New Priest Grade has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle pileup at the Old Priest Grade intersection. There is still no word regarding injuries in the crash. Further details on the collision are below.

Update at 4:55 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 120 has partially reopened with officers directing one-way traffic control.

Update at 4:45 p.m: The CHP has shut down Highway 120 to allow tow crews to get the SUV off the guardrail. The roadway will be closed for about 10 minutes.

Original post at 4:30 p.m.: Groveland, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of pileup on the top of Highway 120/New Priest Grade near the Old Priest Grade intersection.

The CHP reports that a pickup, SUV and sports car collided and the wreckage is blocking the highway. There are no details on injuries at this time. Officers are directing one-way control around the wreckage, which includes two of the vehicles having major front end damage, according to the CHP.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
New Priest Grade near Priest Station Cafe

loading map - please wait...

New Priest Grade near Priest Station Cafe 37.814036, -120.271698 New Priest Grade near Priest Station Cafe (Directions)

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     