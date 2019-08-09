Update: Pileup on HWY 120/New Priest Grade

Update at 5:30 p.m.: Highway 120/New Priest Grade has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle pileup at the Old Priest Grade intersection. There is still no word regarding injuries in the crash. Further details on the collision are below.

Update at 4:55 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 120 has partially reopened with officers directing one-way traffic control.

Update at 4:45 p.m: The CHP has shut down Highway 120 to allow tow crews to get the SUV off the guardrail. The roadway will be closed for about 10 minutes.

Original post at 4:30 p.m.: Groveland, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of pileup on the top of Highway 120/New Priest Grade near the Old Priest Grade intersection.

The CHP reports that a pickup, SUV and sports car collided and the wreckage is blocking the highway. There are no details on injuries at this time. Officers are directing one-way control around the wreckage, which includes two of the vehicles having major front end damage, according to the CHP.

