Escalating Altercation Triggers Multiple Felonies Arrest

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – An Arnold man is facing grand theft, vandalism, and cruelty to elder felonies following a series of altercations.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, 31-year-old Michael Daniel Linebaugh was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Second Street in Arnold following incidents that occurred over a period of several hours.

Stark continues that the victim reported the suspect becoming angry in the overnight hours, swearing and storming out, then returning and leaving again a few hours later. Around 10 a.m. the victim was made aware of his arrival back to the property by sounds of four windows breaking. Stark explains the grand theft charges and stealing from an elder were added When the victim told deputies that Linebaugh additionally stole $1,300 from the residence.