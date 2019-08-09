Pryzybyla To Talk About Economic Development Goals

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from the newly hired Tuolumne County Economic Development Director.

This past February the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County both voted to end the former Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority and chart their own paths when it comes to business retention and attraction.

Last month Cole Pryzybyla was unanimously hired by the board of supervisors to lead the county’s efforts. On Mother Lode Views, Pryzybyla will talk about his background as a former small business owner, member of the Tuolumne County Business Council, and Tuolumne County Planning Commission, and also discuss his early actions and goals.

He will also address a new survey he has created related to economic development that he is encouraging local residents to fill out and submit. You can find it by clicking here. In addition, he will preview some upcoming outreach efforts in the works.