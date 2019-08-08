Roadwork Planned Near Sonora High School

One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Be prepared for traffic delays near Sonora High School beginning on Monday and continuing through August 23.

Drilling work related to monitoring a well installation will impact North Washington Street and nearby Highway 49. The work will take place both day and night, and during the evening hours there will be an occasional lane closure that will include on scene flaggers directing traffic. Nearby parking and roadway shoulders will be impacted at times, so watch for signs in the area.