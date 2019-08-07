Update On Missing Elderly San Andreas Woman

Missing San Andreas woman Helen Joyce Coultrup View Photos

San Andreas, CA – Investigators continue to seek the public’s help related to a Silver Alert issued for a missing 87-year-old San Andreas woman who was last seen this weekend.

The picture in the image box is a recent photo of Helen Joyce Coultrup. Today Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials gave this description of Coultrup. She is a white female adult, 5’6″ tall and 200 pounds. Coultrup has short gray curly hair and blue eyes. She is known to usually wear glasses attached to a necklace.

As reported here on Monday, Coultrup was last seen on Saturday, August 3 in Valley Springs. Detectives have narrowed down the time-frame to between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 12 and Highway 26, where a search was conducted with no results. Detectives add that Coultrup had no cell phone on her for searchers to try to ping a location.

Investigators have also released new details regarding her car, a four-door Toyota Yaris, noting that it is a hatchback that is silver/light blue in color. The license plate number is 6WWY181.

Anyone with information on Coultrup or her vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500.